Look No Further for The Best Gifts This Holiday Season

Press Release

The holidays can be a crazy time of year, but luckily at SmartPak it’s easier than ever for you to check everyone (horses included) off your shopping list! SmartPak has the best selection of products to choose from, with prices that fit everyone’s budget.

SmartPak is the smartest place to shop because of great policies designed to make online shopping hassle-free. Such policies include free (and fast!) shipping on all orders over $75, and free returns on all sized items. And, ease of shipping isn’t the only reason to shop at SmartPak this season – customers who have their horse’s supplement on AutoShip have the extra benefit of free shipping on all orders, 10% off all SmartPak brand tack, equipment, and supplies, and exclusive sales & discounts delivered straight to your inbox!

“We know what it’s like to shop for your horse and your friends during the holidays,” said Sarah Mann, Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience at SmartPak. “That’s why we created rider-focused shipping and returns policies, so that you can shop with confidence. And if you’re not sure what to get, we’ve got a Customer Care team full of riders and horse owners who know our gift selection inside and out, plus online articles on how to fit a blanket, how to measure yourself (or your kid!) for tall boots, and more!”

With so many gift options out there, it can be hard to know where to start. Giving a personalized gift always has that extra touch. SmartPak has a wide variety of products that can be personalized including saddle pads, bracelets, picture frames, and much, much more!

If you’re shopping for the horses in your life, be sure to stock up on the wide selection of treats! SmartPak offers their exclusive SmartCookies in three tasty flavors (Guilt-free Carrot Cake, Guilt-free Peppermint Patty, and Guilt-free Banana Bread) which are sure to please even the pickiest of eaters. These treats also make great stocking stuffers for all your barn friends.

With tons of brands like Under Armour, Joules, and Wrangler to choose from, SmartPak has the best apparel for riders and non-riders a like! There’s even a selection of cold weather gear, which makes a perfect gift for riders who brave those chilly winter days at the barn!

The holidays are also a great time to prep for show season – with tack from all your favorite brands, SmartPak has everything you need to gear up! Also, don’t forget to treat yourself this holiday season – buy those pair of breeches you’ve been dying to have, you deserve it!

Of course, if you’re shopping for the rider who seems to have everything, get a gift card and let them pick out what they need themselves! To view the entire selection of gifts that SmartPak has to offer, visitwww.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to a customer service expert who will help you pick out the perfect gift for your friends, your horse, and your budget!





