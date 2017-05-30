Longtime APHA supporter Pat Mullins dies

[source: APHA.com]

Longtime APHA supporter Pat Mullins of Bumpass, Virginia, died May 28 in a car accident. He was 79. Pat was an insurance agent and association representative for APHA Corporate Partner Markel Insurance.

Born in St. Alban, West Virginia, in 1938, Pat earned his degree from Columbia University, followed by a law degree from George Washington University. In addition to his role at Markel Insurance, Pat was a former chairman of the Republican Party of Virginia. Furthermore, he is a former member of the American Paint Horse Foundation’s board of directors.

Preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, Pat is survived by his four children, a brother, grandchildren and other extended family. APHA extends its condolences to Pat’s family and friends, and we appreciate his support for the association and the Paint Horse breed.

More information can be found on the local ABC affiliate’s website, wric.com.





