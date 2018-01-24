LMQHA Breeders Incentive Stallion Service Auction Features Mechanic, Blazing Hot and More!
The Lower Mainland Quarter Horse Association (LMQHA) in British Columbia, Canada runs a unique program called the LMQHA Breeders Incentive. The program has two parts, A stallion service auction and a closed futurity.
The LMQHA stallion service auction is currently running on the Breeders Incentive Facebook page, which ends Friday Jan 26th at 8pm PST. Half of the funds go to the club to help fund shows and educational programs. The other half goes to a CLOSED Futurity where resulting foals of the auction get a free entry. However ALL get of the sires nominated are eligible to enter.
Blazing Hot, Mile High Club, Idol Eyes This
Mechanic, Repeated In Red, Zippos Heaven Sent
Tall Dark N Sudden, Krymsun Breeze, Like A Cowboy, Good Thing I’m Invitd, Slow Mount N Music , Blazin On Through, Sky’s Blue Bentley, Spooks Hired Gun, The Peppered Kid, Simply Terrific and He Shootz He Skorz
