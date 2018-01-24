LMQHA Breeders Incentive Stallion Service Auction Features Mechanic, Blazing Hot and More!

The Lower Mainland Quarter Horse Association (LMQHA) in British Columbia, Canada runs a unique program called the LMQHA Breeders Incentive. The program has two parts, A stallion service auction and a closed futurity.

The LMQHA stallion service auction is currently running on the Breeders Incentive Facebook page, which ends Friday Jan 26th at 8pm PST. Half of the funds go to the club to help fund shows and educational programs. The other half goes to a CLOSED Futurity where resulting foals of the auction get a free entry. However ALL get of the sires nominated are eligible to enter.

The Inaugural Futurity was held in 2017, and awarded a $2300 payout! Champion of the Yearling Tri Challenge which includes Halter, Longe Line and In Hand Trail was Custom Mechanic an AQHA/APHA colt by Mechanic.



2018 boasts a great line up of champion AQHA and APHA stallions including Mechanic, Repeated In Red, Zips Heaven Sent, Tall Dark and Sudden and more. Everything from World Champions to talented local stallions, there is a stud to for every mare owner’s needs.

A very exciting late entry for 2018 is the legend BLAZING HOT. LMQHA is thrilled to have the opportunity to add him to the program, and to make things better he has Frozen Semen in Red Deer, AB at Heide Vet Services to save the import hassle for Canadians.

Currently the following stallions are listed: Blazing Hot, Mile High Club, Idol Eyes This

Mechanic, Repeated In Red, Zippos Heaven Sent

Tall Dark N Sudden, Krymsun Breeze, Like A Cowboy, Good Thing I’m Invitd, Slow Mount N Music , Blazin On Through, Sky’s Blue Bentley, Spooks Hired Gun, The Peppered Kid, Simply Terrific and He Shootz He Skorz

This program was put together to help support showing AQHA and APHA in Western Canada and create excitement for the breeding industry there. Visit the following link to bid. Rules are pinned to the top of the page. Happy bidding!





