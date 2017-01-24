Legendary Vital Signs Are Good Passes

Pleasurehorse.com is extremely saddened to learn of the passing of industry legend, Vital Signs Are Good. Owned by the Moran family of California, the great mare was by Zippos Mr Good Bar and out of Vitalism. She made the first of many headlines in her illustrious show career in 2002, where she walked out of the famed Norick Arena as the World Champion in Two Year-Old Western Pleasure. She began her Amateur career with Kristen Galyean the next year, where the pair went on to form a bond and show career that is typically reserved for fairy tales. After numerous World Championships, Congress Championships, and High Point honors, she began the next chapter of her career when the Morans purchased her in 2009, with daughter, Theresa, successfully carrying her to close out a successful Youth career and make a splash in the Amateur ranks with a 2013 World Championship in Amateur Western Riding.

Affectionately known as Lucy, she defined a generation of showing, and her name was synonymous with greatness. She excelled year after year across all divisions in western pleasure and western riding, and if you weren’t a fan of hers before watching her effortless performances, you certainly were after. She was more than a once-in-a-lifetime horse; she was an industry game-changer. Her presence will continue to be felt for generations to come as her talent, disposition, and dazzling roan color are passed along by way of her offspring including VS Code Red, VS Flatline, and VS Code Blue.

Our thoughts are with the Morans, the Galyean and Glover families, Highpoint Performance Horses, Leonard and Leigh Berryhill, and all associated with this phenomenal mare. She will be immensely missed.





