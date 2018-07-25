Legendary Stallion Huntin For Chocolate Passes

We are very sad to share the news that the influential AQHA sire Huntin For Chocolate has passed away. Huntin was a 1996 stallion by Zips Chocolate Chip and out of Huntin Del.

Huntin for Chocolate was easily identified by his stunning grey color and exceptional movement. He earned 288 performance points during his show career and had over 41K in earnings. Huntin excelled in the pleasure, western riding and HUS show pens. Huntin for Chocolate was the 2000 AQHA World Champion in Amateur Western Pleasure and the Reserve World Champion in Junior Western Pleasure in the same year while owned and campaigned by Susan and Stanley Scott of Hayo Farm.

As a sire, Huntin For Chocolate most assuredly left his mark on the industry. With 552 foals sired and over $1,000,000 in earnings, the HFC have been dominant in the show pen. Huntin’s foals have earned over 27,428 points to date and he has sired 21 AQHA World and Reserve World Champions as well as numerous Congress Champions.

At the 2010 Congress Super Sale Huntin For Chocolate was offered at auction after an unfortunate legal situation forced his sale. Luckily, Huntin was purchased by Rodrock Quarter Horses (for $300,000) and his legacy as a sire continued to grow under Rodrock’s ownership for the past eight years.

Huntin For Chocolate passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 24th. According to HFC’s Facebook page Equine Medical Associates veterinarians, Dr. John McCarroll and Dr. Crystal Sousa stated, “the necropsy showed that Huntin For Chocolate died of internal organ complications involving his kidneys and lungs due to metastatic melanoma, a condition commonly found in gray horses.” Huntin’s only outward signs were a slightly diminished appetite during the 110+ degree Texas heat and a decrease in sweating, however, a newly insulated, air-conditioned stall was built and Huntin enjoyed a comfortable 80 degrees during the heat-wave.

Huntin For Chocolate touched many lives and careers as both a show horse and sire. Kim Dean, stallion manager for Rodrock Quarter Horses shared that “Anyone that ever had the opportunity to meet Huntin, loved him and the people that bred to him or raised and showed his babies were the most unique of any mare owners we’ve ever talked with—they were “Super Fans” for life. Huntin’s kind and gentle heart, great mind and athletic ability will live on in his babies”

Huntin For Chocolate will be deeply missed not only by breeders and fans but by those closest to him. To those whose lives were touched by the great grey stallion we share our deepest condolences on the loss of a legend and friend.

Below is the official statement shared by Huntin For Chocolate’s Facebook page.

Anyone that ever had the opportunity to meet Huntin, loved him and the people that bred to him or raised and showed his babies were the most unique of any mare owners we’ve ever talked with—they were “Super Fans” for life. Huntin’s kind and gentle heart, great mind and athletic ability will live on in his babies ~ we will miss you Huntin!

