Legendary Hunt Seat Sire, Artful Move, Passes at 31

Pleasurehorse.com is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great hunt seat and all-around stallion, Artful Move, at the age 0f 31. The 1986 bay stallion by Wind Chime was owned by Heidi Cecil, who had been in his life for all 31 years and rode him to numerous accolades including a World Championship title in Senior Working Hunter.

Artful Move amassed points in 15 events, proving he was the very definition of an all-around horse with points earned across both Open and Amateur events. He earned World and Reserve World titles, Congress Championships, numerous all-around awards, AQHA High Points, and much more. In 2009, he was inducted into the NSBA Hall of Fame. As one of the leading sires of hunter under saddle horses (in Open, Amateur, and Youth) his offspring have also racked up honors at the highest levels including World and Congress Championships, a Reserve Superhorse and AQHA High Point awards.

Our condolences to the Cecil family and all who were involved with this incredible sire.






