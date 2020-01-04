Legendary Horsewoman Susan Scott Mourned After Fatal Accident

We are very sad to share the news that Susan Scott passed away suddenly Friday, January 3rd, 2020 in a vehicular accident near Golden Ocala. Her dog Allie was also killed in the accident.

Susan was a prominent breeder and exhibitor. She was the first Non-Pro to earn her way to the NSBA Quarter Million Dollar Club to which she was inducted to in August of 2011. It was her grit and dedication to the game that got her there. Due to health issues Susan had focused solely on the longe line classes but a foot problem had kept Susan from showing as much in 2010. Against her doctor’s advice, Susan returned to the saddle to show in the pleasure classes to tip her over that $250K mark in order to earn her way into the club.

Susan met her husband, Stanley at a horse show and together they would build one of the most recognizable and successful breeding programs in the AQHA industry, Haylo Farms in Ocala, Florida.

Susan was the 2000 AQHA Amateur World Champion in Western Pleasure on Huntin For Chocolate in addition to numerous Congress and futurity championships on such great horses as Docs Out Of Town, Forever A Zippo, A Sensational Zippo and Hubba Hubba Huntin. Susan and Stanley Scott were named AQHA Breeders of the Year in 2006.

At the 2019 All American Quarter Horse Congress, Stanley, Susan and their daughter Nancy Ditty took the top three spots in the Non-Pro Western Longe Line for the second year in a row. Nancy took home the win with A Cowboy For You, Susan was Reserve Champion with The Best Ticket and Stanley was third Your Made For Me. All three were bred and raised by Haylo Farms and prepared by Nancy Ditty.

Susan was a long time diabetic who relied on an insulin pump. She endured quadruple bypass surgery, two broken femurs and she almost lost her foot due to poor circulation which was treated by leg bypasses in the late 90’s. She was as tough as she was loved.

Those that knew Susan well, knew her as a fiercely loyal and loving friend. Dominique Powers shared that “Susan was my best friend. Only her close friends and family knew how devoted, loyal and fierce she was to protect them. She was intimidating for a lot of people, but she was the sweetest and smartest good no nonsense person I know. When I came in United States she accepted and embrace me right from the start and we grew to be close friends.”

Susan’s impact on the industry can be seen in the many great horses that have been touched by her and Haylo Farms. Huntin For Chocolate, Don’t Skip Zip, Hubba Hubba Huntin, Forever A Zippo, Natural Iron, Ima Cool Robin, Mr Aftershock, Huntin For Money, Cookie Leaguer, Acadamosby Award and Pass The Tee are just a few.

Her impact as friend and family member is far too vast to put to words.

Please join the family for a “CELEBRATION OF HER LIFE ” on Thursday, January 9th from 3pm to 5pm at

Golden Ocala Country Club

4090 NW 84th Court

Ocala, Florida 34482

The family has requested that in lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Susan Scott to the

Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF)

200 Vesey St. 28th Floor

New York, NY 10281

www2.jdrf.org

Susan is survived by her husband Stanley, daughter Nancy and husband Seth Ditty, and grandson, Luke.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Scott and Ditty families as well as those who were lucky enough to call Susan a friend.





