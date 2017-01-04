PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > Last Chance Offerings for the ApHC Stallion Service Auction

Last Chance Offerings for the ApHC Stallion Service Auction

January 4th, 2017 10:41 PM | No Comments

Screen Shot 2017-01-04 at 11.09.27 PMIf you missed your first chance to snag a breeding in the 2017 ApHC Stallion Service Auction, you’re not out of luck!  There are still plenty of breedings to some of the industry’s best stallions available for a fixed price.  

Don’t miss this second chance to snag a breeding to: 

  • The Englishman ($475)
  • Sacred Dream ($375)
  • Double Up Investment ($375)
  • Resurrection ($400)
  • Undertack ($425)
  • Very Cool ($1,000)
  • And more!

Visit EquineAuctionExchange.com to view the complete list of breedings up for bid.



