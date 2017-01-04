Last Chance Offerings for the ApHC Stallion Service Auction

If you missed your first chance to snag a breeding in the 2017 ApHC Stallion Service Auction, you’re not out of luck! There are still plenty of breedings to some of the industry’s best stallions available for a fixed price.

Don’t miss this second chance to snag a breeding to:

The Englishman ($475)

Sacred Dream ($375)

Double Up Investment ($375)

Resurrection ($400)

Undertack ($425)

Very Cool ($1,000)

And more!

Visit EquineAuctionExchange.com to view the complete list of breedings up for bid.





