Last Chance Offerings for the ApHC Stallion Service Auction
January 4th, 2017 10:41 PM | No Comments
If you missed your first chance to snag a breeding in the 2017 ApHC Stallion Service Auction, you’re not out of luck! There are still plenty of breedings to some of the industry’s best stallions available for a fixed price.
Don’t miss this second chance to snag a breeding to:
- The Englishman ($475)
- Sacred Dream ($375)
- Double Up Investment ($375)
- Resurrection ($400)
- Undertack ($425)
- Very Cool ($1,000)
- And more!
Visit EquineAuctionExchange.com to view the complete list of breedings up for bid.
Leave a Reply