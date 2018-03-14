Last Call for Level 1 Championships Entries

American Quarter Horse Association

All AQHA Level 1, Rookie and Walk/Trot competitors are invited to attend the 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championship shows.

All AQHA Level 1, Rookie and Walk/Trot competitors are invited to attend the 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championship shows.

Entry deadlines:

The 2018 AQHA Central Level 1 Championships are April 10-14 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City; the 2018 AQHA West Level 1 Championships returns April 18-22 to the South Point Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas; the 2018 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships are May 2-6 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio; and the AQHA Cattle Level 1 Championships will be held June 13-17 in conjunction with the Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships in Guthrie, Oklahoma.

All Level 1-, Rookie- and Walk/Trot-eligible competitors are able to compete and earn championship honors at an AQHA Level 1 Championship. Qualifier invitations will not be mailed out this year, instead eligible exhibitors can fill out an entry form at www.aqha.com/level1championships. Level eligibility is based on both points and awards earned. Level point ranges are designed to group horses and riders with their peers of similar experience and points earned. Level 1 eligibility is as of January 1, 2017 while Rookie eligibility is as of January 1, 2018.

Are you uncertain of your AQHA level? To see if you are eligible to compete at an AQHA Level 1 Championship show, visit www.aqha.com/leveling.

If you have considered showing at an AQHA Level 1 Championship show but are still unsure, let us show you what you will gain from the experience by checking out 10 reasons to enter an AQHA Level 1 Championship. Plus, AQHA Level 1 Championship exhibitors will have the opportunity to compete for more than $100,000 in prizes and jackpots, including champion buckles in every class.

Have we persuaded you to enter one of these shows? When you’re ready to download an entry form, get more information about a particular show or check hotel accommodations, here are the links you will need:

You can also visit www.aqha.com/level1championships, where we have all the shows rounded up in one handy place.

Don’t wait too long because the entry deadlines are just around the corner!

