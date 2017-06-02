Kurt Crawford Joins APHA as Director of Business Development

Press Release

FORT WORTH – The American Paint Horse Association (APHA) is pleased to announce that Kurt Crawford has joined the association to lead sales and sponsorship efforts as director of business development. In this role, Crawford will work to build APHA’s market position by developing, defining, negotiating, and closing sponsor and commercial advertising relationships.

With deep roots in the equine world, Crawford grew up in Pennsylvania where he competed in many disciplines and later developed a focus on reining, cutting and cow horse events. He attended Western Kentucky University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in commercial recreation/business and a master’s degree in community agency counseling.

He comes with a wealth of experience in sales management, business development, project management, sales analysis, distribution relations and market research, with much of that experience earned in the equine industry.

Among other notable titles, he has served as executive director of the Pacific Coast Cutting Horse Association, senior sales executive at the National Cutting Horse Association (NCHA), director of equine operations at M3 Companies and director of sales and marketing at Rancharrah.

During his career, he has lived and worked in Kentucky, California, Nevada, Colorado and Texas, most of which time was spent contributing to the horse industry. He is a member of numerous equine organizations/associations and is a past NCHA director. He has also served as a member of the board of directors for the Colorado Horse Development Authority.

“I am very excited to join an organization with so many positive things taking place,” said Crawford. “I look forward to utilizing my skills and industry experience to help keep that momentum going.”

As evidenced by a life lived around horses, Crawford brings to the table a plethora of industry relationships as well as a reputation for hard work and respect.

Crawford and his wife currently have two horses and have been involved in breeding, equine rehabilitation, therapeutic riding and helping others to understand more about the horse industry.

To contact Crawford and learn about the many opportunities available through the American Paint Horse Association, call (817) 222-6445 (office), (720) 878-7503 (mobile) or send an email to kcrawford@apha.com.





