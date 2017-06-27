Kimes Ranch, Twisted X, and Montana Silversmiths Now Available at SmartPak

Press Release

As the nation’s largest online equestrian retailer, SmartPak is proud to offer the best selection of products for customers in a range of disciplines. SmartPak is always looking to expand their offering of brands that riders love, and that’s why they are excited to announce that they have introduced top picks from Kimes Ranch, Twisted X, and Montana Silversmiths to their assortment.

“Our customers know exactly what they want, and have told us what products they like to use, so we’re excited to be bringing on three prominent brands to our offering,” said Lissa Hines, Marketing Director at SmartPak. “Many of the riders in our mix here at SmartPak already use these products, so adding them to our selection was a no-brainer. We use these products every day in and out of the barn, so we know that they stand up to the toughest demands.”

For those riders who are looking for a jean that provides superior fit and classic style, look no further than Kimes Ranch! The company stands out as leaders of quality in style, product, and service because they have made function and fit a priority. They strive to bring Western back to its roots by creating fashionable jeans with a classic feel, which is why Kimes jeans and apparel can be seen anywhere from the Western Pleasure ring to Reining and Rodeo. SmartPak is offering 3 styles of jeans – Betty, Jolene, and Francesca – as well as a selection of tops and the ever-famous Kimes Ranch caps.

Whether it’s for in the saddle or walking around town, Twisted X is known for producing comfortable, stylish, and affordable footwear. The company uses newer technology with stronger and lighter-weight components as well as more consistent manufacturing techniques in order to offer superior comfort and quality. SmartPak now carries a selection of moccasins for men and women, as well as boots in a variety of styles and colors. All of the Twisted X products are constructed the same, guaranteeing universal fit and comfort across the board.

Finally, if you’re looking for a little bling to add to your wardrobe, then Montana Silversmiths has exactly what you’re looking for. SmartPak is now offering a variety of accessories from belt buckles to western jewelry. Montana Silversmiths have been in the business for over 40 years, and take pride in the quality delivered by their workmanship.

To view the entire line of western products available at SmartPak, visit www.SmartPak.com or call 1-800-461-8898 and speak to a Product Specialist who will work with you to find exactly what you need.





