Kimes Ranch Jeans Releases Their New Jean Style Betty 17

Press Release

Kimes Ranch Jeans, one of the leaders of premium denim, is taking the western fashion industry by the horns with the release of their new jean style Betty 17.

Everything loved about the original Betty continues on in Betty 17. Made here in the USA this comfortable midrise jean with slimming lines are a perfect fit for any western outfit. Betty 17 has a lighter vibe given to them by a hand sand and rinse wash.

“If you love your regular Betty this is a fantastic edition to your wardrobe,” said Amanda Kimes, Owner of Kimes Ranch “and if you have not yet tried the Betty cut it is a must for every shape.”

Whether you are performing in the arena or working cattle out on the ranch Betty 17 is a great addition to any closet. Available in sizes 00-16 with inseams of 32, 34, 36, and 38. To get your own pair of Kimes Ranch Betty 17 jeans visit www.kimesranch.com.





