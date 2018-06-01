PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > June Tom Powers Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!!

June Tom Powers Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!!

June 1st, 2018 8:33 PM | No Comments

Cover-ipad june 18The June Tom Powers Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!  This issue is filled with great tips for your futurity horses and all things Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity as well as a very special feature on western weddings! 

Featured on the cover is the stunning young AQHA stallion An Absolute Martini owned by Brezee Hill Farms who recently welcomed Theresa Wills as their private trainer and she will be found at all the majors on the talented Breezee Hill show string. We take a look at the incredible program that John and Beth McNichol have built at Breezee Hill.

Also in this issue:

June Tom Powers  Issue

Breezee Hill A Vision for the Future

From the Back of My Horse  with Robyn Duplisea 

The Power of FamilyThe Tom Powers Triple Challenge show is truly a family affair

A Powerful Start - Stars that debuted in the Tom Powers Stakes Sale Maiden 2YO Class

Position Pointers  Rider’s Body Position with Brent Maxwell

Protecting Their Future- 5 Star Tips for Keeping Futurity Horses Sound

Western Weddings – Love, Lace and Cowboy Boots 

SmartPak’s Ask The Vet  

Get To Know – Kelly Sweeney

Aids Communication: The Seat with Lynn Palm 

Hoof Print in History: January Investment

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters: Tom Powers Futurity



