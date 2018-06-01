June Tom Powers Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!!

The June Tom Powers Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! This issue is filled with great tips for your futurity horses and all things Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity as well as a very special feature on western weddings!

Featured on the cover is the stunning young AQHA stallion An Absolute Martini owned by Brezee Hill Farms who recently welcomed Theresa Wills as their private trainer and she will be found at all the majors on the talented Breezee Hill show string. We take a look at the incredible program that John and Beth McNichol have built at Breezee Hill.



Also in this issue:

Breezee Hill – A Vision for the Future From the Back of My Horse with Robyn Duplisea

The Power of Family - The Tom Powers Triple Challenge show is truly a family affair - The Tom Powers Triple Challenge show is truly a family affair A Powerful Start - Stars that debuted in the Tom Powers Stakes Sale Maiden 2YO Class

Position Pointers Rider’s Body Position with Brent Maxwell

Protecting Their Future- 5 Star Tips for Keeping Futurity Horses Sound

Western Weddings – Love, Lace and Cowboy Boots

SmartPak’s Ask The Vet

Get To Know – Kelly Sweeney



Aids Communication: The Seat with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History: January Investment

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters: Tom Powers Futurity





