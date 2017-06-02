June Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

The summer show season is officially here and so is our June issue of Show Horse Today! This is our annual Tom Powers Triple Challenge Futurity issue with lots of great tips to get ready for the summer futurities. Inside, you’ll also find:

Our cover feature on 5 Star Equine and new partner, Dana Hokana, on how 5 Star’s pads combine function and appearance

Triple the Fun- 2017 Tom Powers Preview

Down To Earth But On Top of the World with Randy McCook

One Fair Maiden- Prepping a maiden futurity horse with Jay and Kristy Starnes

For the Love of the Horse with Dana Hokana

Yearlings Got School- Prepping your yearlings for sale and show

Special feature on keeping flies at bay through property management, masks and sheets, sprays, and supplements

And much more!





