July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

T he July issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is filled with great features on youth preparing for the World Shows, Canadian trainers and stallion owners, recognizing saddle fit issues and a great Hoof Print in History on The Krymsun Kruzer.

Featured on the cover is the Strathcona Ventures. This company and their incredible line of products are proving that where there is a need, there is a way.



Also in this issue:

July “Oh Canada” Issue

Aids Communication: How Do Bending and Turning Aids Work? with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History: Krymsun Kruzer

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters: Tom Powers Futurity 2018





