July Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
July 6th, 2018 4:45 PM | No Comments
The July issue of Show Horse Today is live. This issue is filled with great features on youth preparing for the World Shows, Canadian trainers and stallion owners, recognizing saddle fit issues and a great Hoof Print in History on The Krymsun Kruzer.
Featured on the cover is the Strathcona Ventures. This company and their incredible line of products are proving that where there is a need, there is a way.
Also in this issue:
July “Oh Canada” Issue
Strathcona Ventures – Where there’s a need, there’s a way
From the Back of My Horse with Robyn Duplisea
Oh Canada – A Spotlight on the Canadian Horse Industry
Aids Communication: How Do Bending and Turning Aids Work? with Lynn Palm
Hoof Print in History: Krymsun Kruzer
