July Internet Auctions Feature Magnuson Farm Broodmare & Prospect Auction

For Immediate Release – July 3, 2018

Round Hill, VA – Professional Horse Services, LLC

“The Magnuson Farm Broodmare and Prospect Auction is a highlight of the Pro Horse Services Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect Internet Auction, which is the first of the two auctions and will close on July 11th,” announces Mike Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC. “The July INTERNET Auction features Halter, Reining, Ranch and Sorting horses, as well as All Around prospects. This auction will close on Thursday, July 12th. The bidding for both auctions opens on Monday July, 9th.”

Bidders can view the Internet catalogs for these auctions at:

https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php

Information on registering and bidding – Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to https://prohorseservices.com/how-to/

In the Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect Internet Auction buyers will find 23 horses offered by Magnuson Farm, home of the popular Western Pleasure stallion, THE ROCK, which they lost in 2017. This group features some outstanding broodmares and their foals, as well as other top prospects for Western Pleasure and Hunter Under Saddle events. The broodmares were not bred this year because the frozen semen they had for The Rock was in the ICSI doses, which adds a good bit of expense to the mares. They wanted to make these mares affordable to more buyers. Some of the top quality horses found in this group include: Lot 1 – VITALS ARE GOOD, a Superior Western Pleasure mare and half sister to VITAL SIGNS ARE GOOD; Lot 7 – SO GOOD IM EZ, Open & Youth ROM in Western Pleasure and a full sister to WHATSCOOKNGOODLOOKIN; Lot 39 – AL ONLY BE AN ASSET, a 2015 gray mare by Allocate Your Assets, that is a point earner in Green Hunter Under Saddle first time shown; Lot 14 – CERTAIN TO ROCK YOU, a 2016 mare by The Rock, that is ready to finish and go show, plus some excellent 2018 and 2017 foals by The Rock.

Other entries in the Pleasure Broodmare and Prospect Internet Auction include Lot 42 – A LITTLE EXTREME, a mare by Extremely Hot Chips, that is a point earner in Western Pleasure and Trail; Lot 23 – IM THE TOWN SLEEPER, a 16.3 hand stallion by Leaguers Sandman, that is ROM in Hunter Under Saddle and a sire of point earners; Lot 28 – OTOES ZANZY LADY, a Palomino mare that is an IBHA World & Reserve World Champion Producer, selling bred to Good Bar Rising and others sired by or bred to: Invitation Only, Zippos Mr Good Bar, RL Best Of Sudden, Hot Ones Only, Radical Rodder, Hot N Blazing, Extremely Hot Chips, Only In The Moonlite, Good Machinery, Struttin On The Range, Open For Suggestion, Im A Platinum Dream and more.

The July INTERNET Auction features Halter, Reining, Ranch and Sorting horses, as well as All Around prospects including: Lot 101 – RUF DARLIN, a 2014 APHA red dun mare by Ruf Hearted Jac, that is a Class Winner Novice Horse Non Pro Reining with NRHA $135, NRHA & NRBC enrolled; Lot 102 – PF BABY GETURSHINEON, a 2013 mare by Chromed Up, that is an Open & Amateur Halter ROM with 28.5 Halter points; Lot 114 – HILLBILLY MARGARITA, a 2010 mare that has earned 89 ARHA points in Ranch Boxing, Ranch Reining, Ranch Cutting, Ranch Trail and Conformation as well as placing in ARHA Team Penning, Ranch Riding and other AQHA and APHA horses.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the July Internet Horse Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





