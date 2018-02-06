Judges Named for 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championships
American Quarter Horse Association
photo: AQHA
The American Quarter Horse Association has announced the judges for the 2018 AQHA Central, AQHA West and Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships.
“Our goal is to bring together an excellent roster of judges for the Level 1 Championships,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “It is important for exhibitors to know they are being judged by the rules and by a highly qualified group of judges at each show.”
The individuals selected as the 2018 Level 1 Championships judges are:
AQHA Central Level 1 Championships
Rhonda Replogle, Clear Spring, Maryland
Tanya Green, Aubrey, Texas
Matt Howell, Eden, Texas
Ryan Kail, Scottsdale, Arizona
Lance Baker, Amarillo, Texas
T.W. Grose, Sumterville, Florida
AQHA West Level 1 Championships
Daren Wright, Chillicothe, Ohio
Tom Crowley, Kellogg, Minnesota
Kelly Smith, Weatherford, Texas
Michelle Tidwell, Madisonville, Texas
GiGi Bailey, Maribel, Wisconsin
Jessica Gilliam, Greensburg, Indiana
Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships
Scott Neuman, Billings, Montana
Jennifer Goss, Martinsville, Indiana
Eric Petersen, Mabel, Minnesota
Brett Clark, Horace, North Dakota
Kerry Allen, Rockville, Virginia
Lori Gordon, Washington, Pennsylvania
The 2018 AQHA Central Level 1 Championships are April 10-14 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City; the 2018 AQHA West Level 1 Championships returns April 18-22 to the South Point Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas; and the 2018 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships are May 2-6 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio.
Level 1 cattle classes will now be held in conjunction with the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships June 13-17 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.
For more information on the 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.
For more information on the 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.
