The American Quarter Horse Association has announced the judges for the 2018 AQHA Central, AQHA West and Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships.

“Our goal is to bring together an excellent roster of judges for the Level 1 Championships,” said Pete Kyle, AQHA chief show officer. “It is important for exhibitors to know they are being judged by the rules and by a highly qualified group of judges at each show.”

The individuals selected as the 2018 Level 1 Championships judges are:

AQHA Central Level 1 Championships

Rhonda Replogle, Clear Spring, Maryland

Tanya Green, Aubrey, Texas

Matt Howell, Eden, Texas

Ryan Kail, Scottsdale, Arizona

Lance Baker, Amarillo, Texas

T.W. Grose, Sumterville, Florida

AQHA West Level 1 Championships

Daren Wright, Chillicothe, Ohio

Tom Crowley, Kellogg, Minnesota

Kelly Smith, Weatherford, Texas

Michelle Tidwell, Madisonville, Texas

GiGi Bailey, Maribel, Wisconsin

Jessica Gilliam, Greensburg, Indiana

Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships

Scott Neuman, Billings, Montana

Jennifer Goss, Martinsville, Indiana

Eric Petersen, Mabel, Minnesota

Brett Clark, Horace, North Dakota

Kerry Allen, Rockville, Virginia

Lori Gordon, Washington, Pennsylvania

The 2018 AQHA Central Level 1 Championships are April 10-14 at State Fair Park in Oklahoma City; the 2018 AQHA West Level 1 Championships returns April 18-22 to the South Point Equestrian & Events Center in Las Vegas; and the 2018 Nutrena East AQHA Level 1 Championships are May 2-6 at the World Equestrian Center in Wilmington, Ohio.

Level 1 cattle classes will now be held in conjunction with the 2018 Zoetis AQHA Versatility Ranch Horse World Championships June 13-17 at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma.



For more information on the 2018 AQHA Level 1 Championships, visit www.aqha.com/level1championships.

AQHA News and information is a service of the American Quarter Horse Association. For more news and information, follow @AQHAnews on Twitter and visit www.aqha.com/news.



