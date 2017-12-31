Join Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon on a Trip of a Lifetime

Press Release

Lynn Palm and Cyril Pittion-Rossillon are no strangers to offering a first-class experience whether riding at their Farm in Ocala, FL, being coached by them at a national competition, or now, touring the beautiful countrysides of Ireland or France. In its fourth year, Friends in Ireland or Friends in France, is an experience. With two knowledgeable guides for small private groups, and many inclusions like all ground transportation, souvenirs, sightseeing tours, attraction tickets and group dining, the adventure is second to none.

Friends in Ireland brings 10 days and 9 nights to the magical country. From April 24-May 3 the group will discover the majestic Atlantic, picturesque Kinsale, and scenic County Kerry. Not to be forgotten are the vibrant City of Cork, Mizen Head and Skibberreen. Golfers can enjoy playing on courses steeped in tradition and known the world over. All the daily adventures will end with a warm and welcoming return to the home base of the Liss Ard Estate.

Friends in France, September 1-10, is an opportunity to travel with a native of France. Cyril has designed an itinerary to step back in time in Norman villages, visit D-Day Landmarks, Mont St Michel and the Castle of Carrouges. After being immersed in Normandy, guests live like a Parisian for 2 days and nights with stops at the Louvre, a cruise on the Seine River and dining at an old-fashioned bistro. The City of Lights is one to remember forever.

The maximum number of guests per tour is 6 to maintain an exclusive setting. For more details including a detailed itinerary, a list of Frequently Asked Questions and Costs, please contact Marie-Frances at generalinfo@lynnpalm.com. To see photos and testimonials from previous tours, go to www.facebook.com/PEAEuropeanTours.





