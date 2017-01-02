January Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!
January 2nd, 2017 2:50 PM | No Comments
We’re very excited to announce our January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is now LIVE!
Inside, you’ll find:
- Our cover feature on Leeman Farm and their impact on the industry for over three decades
- Trainer’s perspectives on choosing the right stallion
- A spotlight on Custom Invitation and how this stallion excelled both in the open and non-pro arenas
- How-to tips on marketing and promoting your stallion
- What it takes to run a successful breeding operation
- And much more!
