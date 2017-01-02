January Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

We’re very excited to announce our January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is now LIVE!

Inside, you’ll find:

Our cover feature on Leeman Farm and their impact on the industry for over three decades

Trainer’s perspectives on choosing the right stallion

A spotlight on Custom Invitation and how this stallion excelled both in the open and non-pro arenas

How-to tips on marketing and promoting your stallion

What it takes to run a successful breeding operation

And much more!





