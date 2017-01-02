PleasureHorse.com > Latest News > January Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

January Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

January 2nd, 2017 2:50 PM | No Comments

Screen Shot 2017-01-02 at 3.47.45 PMWe’re very excited to announce our January Stallion issue of Show Horse Today is now LIVE!  

Inside, you’ll find: 

  • Our cover feature on Leeman Farm and their impact on the industry for over three decades
  • Trainer’s perspectives on choosing the right stallion
  • A spotlight on Custom Invitation and how this stallion excelled both in the open and non-pro arenas
  • How-to tips on marketing and promoting your stallion
  • What it takes to run a successful breeding operation
  • And much more!



