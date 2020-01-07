January 2020 Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today

The January 2020 Stallion Issue of Show Horse Today is live. Featured on the cover is the 2019 Super Sires’ Sire of the Year – Its A Southern Thing. Moonpie had an incredible 2019 siring World and Congress Champions in both the Pleasure and Hunt Seat.

In this issue we take a look at advancing breeding technologies such as ICSI, frozen semen and egg harvesting from deceased mares. Robyn shares her experiences meeting stallions in person at Congress and we look at the great Zippo Jack Bar in our Hoof Print in History.

Lynn Palm brings you part two of her series on the correct bend and Dana shares advice on fixing a lazy mover who is no longer correct. Our fashion pro, Wendy offers suggestions on a new wardrobe for the Regional level and out tack pro, Terry shows how to correctly apply sport boots.

We feature the great VS GoodRide on the cover of Roan Horse Today and chatted with Kenny and Ashley Lakins for this month’s What’s in Your Tack Room.

2019 Sire of the Year - Its A Southern Thing is proven a dominant sire

From the Back of My Horse - Name That Stud

Unfreezing Genetic Fate with ICSI - A look at the latest in breeding technology

Ask the Fashion Pro - Suggestions for a fresh look suitable for the regional level shows?

Ask the Tack Pro -How do I apply the 5 Star Patriot Boots?

SmartPak Ask the Vet

How to Regain Cadence and Fix a Lazy Mover- by Dana Hokana

Roan Horse Today -The official publication of the ARHA

What’s in My Tack Room – Kenny and Ashley Lakins

How to Put Your Horse in Balance – Through Proper Bending Part 2 with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – Zippo Jack Bar

Classifieds Showcase

Why It Matters – Superlative Equine





