Industry Rallies to help Tina Langness Give Cancer the Boot!

There is nothing like the sense of family that is built in this industry. We celebrate successes and share our sorrows with those who share the bond of working with and loving the horse.

This past November, while in Tulsa for the Color Breed Congress one of our industry’s own received the devastating diagnosis of breast cancer. Tina Langness is well known in the APHA, PtHA and ApHC circuits. Her accolades include over 65 APHA, PtHA, ApHC and NSBA World and Reserve World Champions and specializes in coaching all-around youth and amateur competitors. Tina was the 2016 PtHA Professional Horsewoman of the Year and Hall of Fame Inductee.

As family should, the industry is rallying behind her to lift her up in prayers, thoughts and support. A GoFund Me page was established and now an auction featuring services to over 50 top stallions including Lazy Loper, John Simon, Never Compromise, The Best Machine, All Time Fancy, Impulsified and so many more as well as items such as a premium two-page spread in Show Horse Today, Show Shirts from Boo Yah and ad designs from Jakovich Marketing, Norfleet Marketing and JLM Designs is open for bidding. There are currently 70 items/stallions donated to this auction.

The auction is being hosted free of charge by Equine Auction Exchange and will run Dec 27 – 30th with items beginning to close at 6PM EST on the 30th.

All proceeds from the auction will go directly to Tina to help defray the huge medical expenses she will incur over this next year as she undergoes treatment. Any unused donations will be donated to other men or women fighting cancer.

For more information please visit the auction’s Facebook page and please view and bid on the full list of auction items here: Tina Langness Benefit Auction





