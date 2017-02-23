Inaugural FEI World Reining Championships for Juniors and Young Riders

[source: AQHA.com]

U.S. Equestrian is pleased to announce that U.S. reining athletes will have the opportunity to participate in the 2017 FEI World Reining Championships for Juniors and Young Riders. The inaugural world championships for Juniors (14-18 years of age) and Young Riders (16-21 years of age) will be held in Givrins, Switzerland, August 9-12, 2017. The aim is to have this new championship become a popular addition to high-profile reining competitions that will give reining athletes the opportunity to represent their country at a young age.

FEI Qualifying Criteria for the 2017 FEI World Reining Championships for Juniors and Young Riders

Juniors are athletes from January of the year in which they turn 14 until December of the year in which they turn 16.

Young Riders are athletes from January of the year in which they turn 16 until December of the year in which they turn 21.

Horses must be 7 years of age for qualifying events and the Championships (using January 1 of their foaling year as their birthday).

The qualifying period for the championships is January 1, 2017, through June 24, 2017.

View membership requirements.

During the qualifying period, a Junior or Young Rider must score a minimum average of 67 at one CRIJ3* or CRIYR3*. View a list of competitions that will have FEI Reining CRIJ3* and CRIYR3* classes.

Athletes must submit an application to U.S. Equestrian to be considered for the U.S. squad.

Athletes who are qualified (have obtained a 67 at a CRIJ3* or CRIYR3* during the qualifying period) and have submitted an application will be put forward to the USEF Reining Sport Committee to be considered for the U.S. squad.

Flights (equine and athlete), hotel, ground transportation, stabling, and entry fees will be covered by U.S. Equestrian for the horse/athlete combinations named to the U.S. squad.

The U.S. squad will be named the last week of June 2017.

View detailed selection procedures for the 2017 FEI World Reining Championships for Juniors and Young Riders.

For more information, contact USEF Director of Reining Bryn Wells at bwells@usef.org or 859-225-6948.





