I Am The Party and Makin Me Willy Wild join North Farm’s Steller 2019 Stallion Roster

Debbi Trubee announced earlier today that North farm will be standing the stunning four-year old son on Invitation Only in 2019.

“We are pleased to announce, “I AM THE PARTY” will be joining our stallion roster at North Farm for 2019!”

I Am The Party (aka Benji) is a stunning Congress Champion 4YO Chestnut Stallion. Standing 16h. He is sired by the by the incomparable Invitation Only. With proven mare power on the bottom side I am The Party’s dam is of the great producing mare, Sheza Radical Chip. This mare is a producer of multiple Congress Champions, Res World Champion and Superior earners.

Proving again that North Farm values form to function, Benji has more than proven himself in the show arena with multiple Congress Championships in the Performance Halter Stallions as well as prestigious placings in the Western Pleasure at the Tom Powers Futurity and The Little Futurity.

I Am The Party is truly not a one trick pony, he recently started his All Around career this year with trainer Jonathan Meilleur and is racking up wins in the Trail pen earning multiple Circuit Championships. I Am The Party is owned and was bred by Ted Filandrianos.

Joining Benji as a newcomer on the North Farm stallion roster is NSBA World and Res World Champion, Makin Me Willy Wild. This gorgeous 15.2 black stallion by Winnies Willy and out of the great mare Wildly Available is owned by Roger and Debbi of North Farm.

Geoffrey, took the 2018 NSBA World Show by storm winning the 2018 NSBA World Champion Performance Halter Stallion title and taking the NSBA Reserve World Champion title in a tough 3YO Open Western Pleasure pen. Geoffrey placed top 5 at the 2017 Congress in the Coughlin 2YO Western Pleasure.

This three-year old stallion is great minded and kind, his beauty is truly a bonus to the package that is, Makin Me Willy Wild.

These two rookies will join the established stallions on at North Farm. Returning for 2019 will be:

World and Congress Champion sire, Winnies Willy

NSBA World Champion sire, The Best Martini (who’s 3YO’s Best Brew At The Bar and An Absolute Martini are dominating in the pleasure this year)

Congress Masters Champion, The Lopin Machine (Sire of the Reserve High Seller (67K) at the NSBA Yearling Sale

Whether you are breeding for pleasure, hunt seat or all around the North Farm stallions will offer a fit for nearly every mare. Managed by your Reader’s Choice for Best Stallion Manager, you can be assured of a quality experience when breeding to any of the stallions.

For more information on any of these incredible stallions contact Debbi Trubee at dobrien110@aol.com or visit www.northfarmqh.com





