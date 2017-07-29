Hunt Seat Stallion, Truly Priceless, Passes

Pleasurehorse.com sends our heartfelt condolences to Stephanie Moore on the passing of Truly Priceless who was euthanized Friday, July 28, from an accident.

In a statement on Facebook, Moore said:

“REST IN PEACE TRULY PRICELESS (2006-2017)

It is with deep sadness we announce that Truly Priceless was euthanized yesterday due to a tragic accident. While his time with us was short he blessed us with some great memories. With his limited foals he sired AQHA Reserve High Point Champions, AQHA High Point Top Tens, Congress Top Tens and World Show Top Tens. Thank you to the breeders and exhibitors who believed in him and his foals. He will be truly missed.”

Moore and everyone associated with this beautiful stallion are in our continued thoughts.





