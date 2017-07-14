Hundreds of Youth Get Head Start on College, Thanks to AjPHA Youth World Show

Press Release

The American Paint Horse Association successfully concluded the 2017 AjPHA Youth World Championship Show after 10 days of premier competition for youth age 18 and under aboard American Paint Horses. The event took place at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, Texas, June 26–July 9 in conjunction with the Appaloosa World Championship Youth Show, ACHA Cowtown Cutting, and the Cowtown Fence & Boxing Challenge.

This year, the Youth World Show offered over $140,000 in scholarship prizes to AjPHA members competing at the show. Included were scholarships for top finishers in 83 world championship performance and halter classes, along with scholarships for randomly selected entries and other special events. All this in addition to the customary prizes awarded at the show, such as trophy buckles and saddles. Scholarship money was provided by the American Paint Horse Foundation, as well as private donations from APHA members and industry supporters.

With the chance at some wonderful incentives, the show attracted nearly 1,300 entries and 267 horses from 36 U.S. states and Canada. Scholarship amounts per class ranged from $1,300 to nearly $3,500. Several areas saw growth in entries over the 2016 show: speed event classes grew by 68%; roping events were up 94%; solid Paint-bred classes grew by 36%, just to name a few.

“We are so proud to have such an amazing youth representation in our association,” APHA Executive Director Billy Smith said. “They work extremely hard to get to the World Show, and we are honored to provide them with the opportunity to save for their future education while they show their horses.”

Five exhibitors proved they were the best of the best, capturing the show’s All-Around and High-Point titles. The All-Around titles were awarded to Alexis Miller, 14–18; Gianna Pozzi, 13 & Under; Devyn Ritchey, Novice Youth; and Hallie Horsman, Solid Paint-Bred. Four additional High-Point awards were presented to top-placing Youth: Alexis Miller also earned the High-Point English Youth award, Brodee Shelnutt took home both the High-Point Western Youth and High-Point Power Performance titles, and Kayla Martin won the High-Point Walk-Trot award.

AjPHA members and clubs were also recognized for their hard work and accomplishments outside of the show pen. Madison Martin of Evington, Va., was named the AjPHA Youth Member of the Year. Madison is a National Director for Zone 7. She was awarded a $1,000 scholarship and custom Gist Silversmiths trophy buckle. The Virginia Junior Paint Horse Club was honored as AjPHA’s Youth Club of the Year. The Garden State Paint Horse Club earned the From the Heart award, which is presented to the club that provides the most support to the AjPHA Presidential Service Project.

The Robyn Hanna Sportsmanship Award honors an exhibitor selected by an anonymous panel of judges as someone who exemplifies what it means to be a role model in and out of the arena. Sabine Lazo, a 14-year-old exhibitor from Caldwell, Texas, received this year’s award, along with a $1,000 scholarship and custom Gist Silversmiths trophy buckle.

The Cowtown Fence and Boxing Challenge, presented by Cowboy Trailer Sales, took place July 6-7 and presented a unique opportunity for cow horse and ranch horse competitors to exhibit in cow work only. This exciting new event featured $5,000 added money plus jackpotted entry fees which were paid out in a 4D format modeled after the barrel racing divisional payout system. The event, which was open to all breeds of horses and all ages of exhibitors, attracted 97 entries and paid out a total of $9,900.

Returning this year, and also presented by Cowboy Trailer Sales, was the ACHA/APHA Cowtown Cutting. The all-breed, all-age event, which is approved by the American Cutting Horse Association and APHA, took place July 8–9 and attracted 273 entries and paid out $26,897.

For more information and news from the 2017 AjPHA Youth World Championship Show, visit apha.com/ywcs and check out the September 2017 issue of APHA’s Paint Horse Journal. Subscribe or renew to the Paint Horse Journal, APHA’s official publication, at apha.com/phj/subscription or by calling (817) 222-6430.





