Hot N Blazing Laid to Rest

We are very sad to share the news that Hot N Blazing was laid to rest at the age of 22 at his loving owner, Courtney Battison’s ranch.

Sired by Blazing Hot and out of Zippos Baby Jane, Hot N Blazing (Blaze) redefined an industry that was seeking to specialize by being the icon of diversity. Hot N Blazing started his career winning in the 2YO Western Pleasure events before he moved on to earn Congress championships in 2001 in Jr HUS and Jr Western Riding. In 2002 he won the AQHA World Championship in HUS and a Reserve World Championship in Western Riding in addition to the Reserve Championship in Amateur HUS and a top 10 in Hunt Seat Eq. As a show horse Blaze earned over 330 Performance points including Superiors in HUS, Western riding and Amateur HUS. He additionally earned points in Hunt Seat Eq, Trail, Halter and Western Pleasure.

As impressive as Hot N Blazing was in the show pen, his mark will best be remembered as an incredible sire. To date his get have won over 1.2 million dollars and earned over 25, 222 AQHA Points. With 811 foals registered to date and 413 performers, Hot N Blazing’s record as a sire of show horses was cemented in history.

Courtney shared on social media “Thank you to all my wonderful clients and friends that helped make Blaze successful…I am lucky to have loved and had him for 18 years”

“We will continue his legacy with frozen semen”

And what a legacy that is. Blaze has sired 35 AQHA Champions, 112 Performance Superior awards, 16 AQHA World Championships, 20 AQHA Reserve World Championships and over 98 Congress champions and countless NSBA World Champions in multiple events that have continued his legacy of diversity.

He was owned and loved by Courtney from the time he was four. As a stallion Blaze was lucky to have found his person early. He truly was loved.

The entire industry joins Courtney as she mourns the loss of this great stallion and part of her family.

All of us at PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today share our deepest condolences on Blaze’s passing. He was truly a stand out in both the show pen and breeding shed.





