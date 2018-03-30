HorseIQ – now introducing Western Pleasure!
In a groundbreaking move, APHA has created an innovative online exhibitor educational platform called Horse IQ. The first of its kind, Horse IQ brings exhibitors up to speed with current rules and judging standards in dynamic, easy-to-access, affordable modules.
- Learn more about how horse classes are judged
- Learn how to improve your own performance based on judging standards
- Perfect for all ages and levels
- Economically priced
- Trail, Western Horsemanship, Halter, Ranch Riding and Hunter Under Saddle
- NOW INTRODUCING Western Pleasure!
This is your opportunity to receive the training that carded judges learn during educational seminars, but at a time, place and device of your choosing. Experience cutting-edge video with a clear-look at judging scenarios. Discover in-depth explanations of the science behind scoring systems and maneuver scores.
How do you measure up against the experts? Use the Judging Test of Knowledge to find out.
- Practice judging individual runs in each discipline, then compare your scores against the expert panel
- Judge entire classes and compare your scores with the World Show expert responsible for judging the actual live event
Renew your APHA membership and enjoy
30% off each month
of Horse IQ!
APHA membership comes with more perks than ever before. A $45 one-year membership grants you access to members-only benefits including a subscription to the award-winning
Chrome (members only) magazine as well as discounted pricing on many products and services through the APHA Xtras program. You’ll also gain access to the free Members Only section of the APHA website. Renew online today!
