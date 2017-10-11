Help Needed For Those Affecting By California Wildfires

Like everyone else, we have been horrified and saddened by the destruction and devastation left in the wake of the ongoing wildfires in California. Our friends at the Western States Horse Expo are organizing a caravan to bring relief supplies to the Sonoma County area to deliver feed and other supplies to help horses in need.

If you’d like to donate supplies like feed, shavings, halters, etc., please contact them at 1-800-352-2411. If you’re not in the area and would like to contribute, you can call the following local retailers and set up a donation.

Douglas Feed and Vet Supply in Granite Bay, CA

Call 916-791-3204 and ask for Holly

Call 530-677-4891 and ask for Jackie or Nicole





