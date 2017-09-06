Gumz Farms Adds AQHA/APHA The Gentlemans Club to their 2018 Stallion Roster
September 6th, 2017
Gumz Farms is excited to welcome AQHA and APHA registered stallion, The Gentlemans Club, to their 2018 stallion lineup. This beautiful 2011 17 hand stallion is by I Only Date Models and will be adding an additional dose of color to the roster. He was the 2013 APHA Honor Roll 2 YO Hunter Under Saddle and his first foals began arriving in 2015. For more information, visit GumzFarms.com and follow him on Facebook.
