Growth in Halter Horse Industry

[source: AQHA.com]

WCHA is excited to announce that both association memberships and futurity entry numbers are up significantly. This increase reflects the growth in the halter horse industry. WCHA membership has increased by almost 20% since year end 2016.

Further growth was seen in the number of stallions nominated to the 2017 Big Money Halter Futurity. It saw an increase of 100% over 2016! Entry numbers for the 2017 WCHA Breeders Champion Futurity has already grown 33% as of August 18th. The Big Money Halter Futurity entries are up 60%. This gain is partially due to increased participation by APHA and ApHC registered horses competing for an added $5,000 to be awarded in the color classes of the Big Money Halter Futurity.

“The growth in the halter horse industry is evident,” said Anne Prince, WCHA President. “WCHA is elated and encouraged by the increase in numbers we have seen this year!”





