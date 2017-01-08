Getting Back In the Game with Back On Track

A little over a year ago, I had decided to retire my 16 year-old veteran show horse in order to focus on my then-two year-old prospect (which is another story for another day). He was still physically and mentally sound, but had served me well throughout the years and was going to enjoy some well-deserved time off. Fast forward a year, and decided his retirement was only temporary (this time around), and I missed the reliability of having a finished show horse that I knew would be there for me in the show pen.

Like even the best of us, the biggest challenge was getting Mickey back in shape. Those days spent lounging in the sunny pasture, grazing the time away had caught up with him, so it was back to a good old-fashioned conditioning program. While during that first ride back, he acted like he never missed a day, as one would expect, his stamina was somewhat less than what it had been in his prime. Not only that, but at 17, he was starting to exhibit some stiffness and stocking up the day after a ride that would eventually work its way out with turnout time or light work.

I’m no stranger to Back On Track products as they have rightfully earned their place as one of the most innovative therapies in sports medicine for horses, dogs, and humans, alike. However, what usually came to my top of mind were the products for intense

workouts. Imagine my surprise (and delight) when I learned that they not only have No Bow Wraps that are infused with their state-of-the-art ceramic fiber Welltex technology (whew! That’s a mouthful!), but also their Royal Quick Wraps that combine the the support of No Bow Wraps to aid in preventing swelling and stocking up with the ease and convenience of exercise boots.

For years, I’ve been using traditional No Bow wraps and standing wraps to wrap his legs after a long day of showing, but rerolling bandages have never been one of my favorite pastimes. Also, who hasn’t had that moment when you’ve almost completed wrapping the leg only to clumsily drop the the wrap and have the whole thing fall apart or even roll across the aisle?

So, I decided to venture out and try these Quick Wraps and see if they would really change my leg wrapping world. As the directions advised, the first few times I used them were for only a few hours after work. They were just as easy to put on as noted, and I did not miss having to reroll bandages after use. One of the features that may be overlooked by some but is extremely handy is the fact that the inner padded part can be detached from the outer wrap to be easily washed in the washing machine.

The next morning, when I checked his legs, there wasn’t any of signs of swelling or puffiness that I’ve noticed can sometimes occur after he’s been standing around all night. When I began leaving them on him overnight, I had to concerns about their ability to stay in place. Always a fan of rolling about 15 times in a clean stall, his wraps can undergo interesting contortions. However, I needn’t have worried as every time I’ve removed them, they’ve been exactly where they were supposed to whether it was after four hours or twelve.

In conclusion, Royal Quick Wraps combine the great Welltex fabric of their No Bow wraps with the ease of putting them on like exercise wraps. I will definitely be upgrading my post-show routine of standing wraps and No Bows with Quick Wraps, because at the end of a long day showing, you’re looking for anything that can get you to that hot shower and bed faster and remain just as effective (or, in this case, even more effective!).

To snag a set of your own, visit BackOnTrackProducts.com, and check out their entire lineup of therapeutic products.





