Get a Hot Deal on Your New Horse in the July Internet Auctions

Press Release

“The Catalogs are available for shopping horses in the 2 July Auctions from Professional Horse Services, LLC,”announces Mike Jennings of the auction company management team. “The Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale will open for bidding on Monday, July 17th and close on Wednesday, July 19. The second auction is the July INTERNET Auction, which will include the Halter horses, as well as, the Reining, Ranch Riding and performance horses. Bidding for the July Internet Auction will close on July 20th.”

To view the Internet Auction catalogs and register for a bidder’s number go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php and select the auction you want to shop.

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php.

Entries in the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale include some well-bred mares like Lot No. 2 – A Detailed Blaze (AQHA) a 2009 mare (Blazing Hot x Shining Detail) selling as a 3 in 1 Package. Foal at side by THE BEST MARTINI. Bred to RIGHTEOUS INVITATION; Lot No. 3 – Sheza Chocolate Chic (AQHA) a 2001 mare (Tonto Top Chic x Ticklish Chance (TB)) an AQHA Superior Amateur Hunter Under Saddle horse, bred to AQHA Super Horse, UN FORGETTABLE. Buyers will also find other mares sired by or bred to Zippos Mr Goodbar, Machine Made, Iron Enterprise, Hot Impulse, Macs Good N Plenty, Touchdown Cali and Got Good Charisma.

Prospects featured in the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale include Lot No. 1 – Righteously Good (AQHA) 2014 mare (Righteous Invitation x Lindas Miss Version) a filly that has the look, movement and mindset to be a Great Show Horse; Lot No. 5 – Jeanz R Smokin Hot (AQHA) 2014 red roan gelding (Mr Good Jeans x The Masters Pin) his dam produced 2 NSBA WORLD CHAMPIONS and with his flat knee and extremely deep hock he is sure to make a show horse. Other prospects are offered that are sired by Dont Skip Zip, Only In The Moonlite, Ultimately Tuf (APHA) and Good Terms

A Unique offering in the Pleasure and All Around Broodmare and Prospect Sale is FROZEN SEMEN from Principle Win (AQHA) a 16.1 hand, 1994 stallion (Principle Investment x Miss Shy Wind) which includes 3 Lots of 4 breeding doses each of Frozen Semen. He is a multiple AQHA ROM show horse with 97 Performance and 7.5 Halter points, being shown in western pleasure, hunt seat, trail, western riding, horsemanship. Principle Win is 5 Panel N/N and is APHA approved.

The July INTERNET Auction features some outstanding Halter Horses and prospects including Lot No. 101 – Hoosier Gunslinger (AQHA) a 2010 gelding (Western Gunslinger x My Mystical Playgirl) he was the 2017 East Level 1 Champion of Champions in Youth Halter and has earned Open and Amateur Superiors in Halter with 737.5 Open, Amateur and Youth Halter points; Lot No. 110 – Imprint By Design (APHA) a 2014 sorrel overo mare (RH Mr Imprint x Designed To Imprint) an APHA Open Superior Halter horse with 77.5 points in Open, Amateur and Youth, plus she is qualified for 2017 APHA World Show; Lot No. 105 – Im Mr Joe Cool (AQHA) a 2010 gelding (Casino Cool x Touchdown Angel) AQHA Superior Halter, 88 Halter points and he is started under saddle. The auction includes more Halter Horses that are Point Earners, Prospects and Broodmares

Reining or Ranch event prospects and performance broodmares can be found in the July INTERNET Auctionfeaturing Lot No. 117 – Boom Chic A Boom (AQHA) a 2012 mare (Boom Shernic x Chic of My Heart) that has been shown in Reining once and Ranch Riding twice, plus she has also been on cattle and trail ridden; Lot No. 102 – Elans Smokin Annie (AQHA) a 2007 mare (Elans Playboy x Omega Smoke) that was trained as a two year old in Reining, selling bred to TRAVELIN JONEZ, NRCHA $195,000, Lot No. 107 – Elans Lil Fritzi (AQHA) a 2008 s.m. (Elans Playboy x Shesa Leo Fritz) that was trained as a two year old and is selling bred to the Top Reined Cow Horse Stallion, TRAVELIN JONEZ. Selling other Broodmares and Prospects sired by or bred to Travelin Jonez, Elans Playboy, Chics Bug Gun, Bonitas Pepto, Cutter Bill San and more

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information on the horses offered in the auction or about entering horses in the June Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can alsogo to www.ProHorseServices.com





