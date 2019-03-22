First Ever Kimes Ranch Sample Sale Today!

SCOTTSDALE, AZ – Kimes Ranch will be hosting their first annual Sample Sale on Friday, March 22 at WestWorld in Scottsdale, Arizona. The event will be held in the south hall adjacent to the Equidome.

Kimes Ranch has never held an event like this in the past. There will be a multitude of one of a kind samples as well as hundreds of sale items as low as $5. The event will be held in conjunction with the Cactus Reining Classic. Participants will be able to enjoy the reining competition while shopping for great deals. The Sample Sale will provide food, drinks and live music from the talented Angie Keilhauer.

The Cactus Reining Classic held its first event in 2005 at WestWorld. Since then the attendance and prize money has grown to become one of NRHA’s top 10 annual events. Produced by Brumley Management Group, LLC, and RBB, Inc. the Cactus Reining Classic is the first of four premier west coast reining competitions. The show consists of a full slate of classes, including a $34,000 added non-pro derby and $74,000 added open derby.

Angie Keilhauer is a singer, songwriter, soloist, guitarist, performer, musician from Georgia. She has played over 1000 live shows across the United States and Central America. Keilhauer has produced two original top five albums, landed several performances on prime-time television and was recently featured in Rolling Stone Country as one of their top ten “Artists You Need to Know”.

About Kimes Ranch Jeans: Founded in 2009, Kimes Ranch (formerly Longhorn Jean Company) was created to fill a void in the marketplace. With a long-standing western history, Matt and Amanda Kimes’ desire was to create a company that produced great fitting, quality, long lasting jeans that walked the line between fashion-forward and western folk friendly.

The brands catchy logo and even more attractive company culture and customer service have brought them a cult-like following amongst their western consumers. The classically inspired line of jeans, have been featured in magazines including American Cowboy, Horse & Rider, Cowboys and Indians and Chrome Magazine.

Kimes Ranch. Superior Fit. Classic Style. Western Uncomplicated.

For more information on Kimes Ranch or to order, visit www.kimesranch.com.





