¡FIESTA FUDGE! Invites You To Join the Party

2017 is starting off with a bang for ¡FIESTA FUDGE!, an own son of Zips Chocolate Chip, as he nears his AQHA Championship.

You can mix a little ¡FUDGE! into your breeding program by breeding to ¡FIESTA FUDGE!. This stallion is a spitting image of his legendary sire and is already carrying on that Chip tradition and stamping his foals with the iconic look.

¡FIESTA FUDGE’s! Lucky Piñata really works!

The 15.2 hand stallion is competing and well on his way to earning his AQHA Championship! As a nice surprise and side effect of showing towards this goal he has won:

2016 AQHA High Point Open Senior Halter Stallion

2016 KyQHA High Point Open Aged Stallion

2016 KyQHA High Point Green Western Riding Horse

Owner Ann Myers gives many thanks to trainer Heath Gunnison for a job well done!!!

His 2017 stud fee is a very reasonable $850 (which includes the booking fee) and discounts are available! ¡FIESTA FUDGE! is also 5-Panel Negative.

Standing at DeGraff Stables:

Contact: Robin DeGraff 419-573-9098;

email: robin@whatiwork4.com; www.DeGraffStables.com

or Ann Myers 419-289-0980;

email: Myers@ZipsChocolateChip.com; www.ZipsChocolateChip.com





