February Color Breed Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!

It’s February and that means the Color Breed Issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE! There are lots of great things packed into this issue, so click here to learn more about:

Our cover stallion, Winnies Willy, who is one of the hottest tickets around!

Two special editorial features on North Farm and VS Code Blue

Tips on how to get that extra white on color horses extra bright

Updates from the industry’s color breed associations

A photo showcase of our readers’ gorgeous color breed horses

A Hoof Print In History tribute to the late, great Zippos Sensation

And more!





