The February Color Breed issue of Show Horse Today is LIVE!!!

In this issue we showcase the more colorful horses in the show arena. From Paints to Appaloosas, Buckskins, Pintos, Palominos and Roans we celebrate those stunning horses of a different color.

On the cover we showcase top AQHA show and one of your Readers’ Choice winners for Best AQHA Show – The Silver Dollar Circuit. This show blends the bright lights of Vegas with an exhibitor friendly schedule and top quality competition and prizes to create a unique event. Big news for 2019 includes the addition of Premier Quarter Sires events and we have all the details!

We look at the American Roan Horse Association, learn about maximizing your Trail warm up with APHA trainer Blake Carney and spotlight the stunning Appaloosa stallion DZ Weedo that changed the face of the industry and even became a Breyer horse.

Dana Hokana brings us part three of her incredibly popular new series Beyond Horsemanship. This month she focuses on understanding quadrants for both horse and rider. Lynn Palm shares her expertise on liberty work. All this and SO MUCH MORE!!!

Color Breed Issue

For Exhibitors by Exhibitors – Silver Dollar Circuit Shines Bright Under the Vegas Lights.

From the Back of My Horse – The Month of Love

Ride A Roan: American Roan Horse Association celebrates 10 years

Hitting the Trail - Making the Most of Your Trail Warm-up

SmartPak Ask the Vet

Beyond Basics – Balanced Horsemanship with Dana Hokana

Part Three: Become Effective with Your Body’s Quadrants While Riding

Working at Liberty – Releasing the Horse with Lynn Palm

Hoof Print in History – DZ Weedo

Classifieds

Why It Matters – Kirstie Marie Photography





