February Color Breed Issue is Live!

Our February issue of Show Horse Today is live and filled with the most beautiful color horses in the industry.

One the cover is the incredible black stallion, Makin Me Willy Wild. We look at this up and coming stallion who is the future of North Farm and see why he is making everyone notice!

In Ride the Rainbow we interviewed top competitors and learned why they choose to show the color horses. We spotlight an Barkley Horse Company and their incredible line up of winning Appaloosa stallions including Northwestern Gunman, better known as Spot. This young stallion is making dreams come true, and he is simply dreamy himself.

Dana Hokana has a great article on finding your bravery. She helps you to looks past your preconceived notions to live your best horse life. Lynn Palm has part three in her series on balancing through bend and our Fashion Pro Wendy, has tips for flattering the flashy color horse.

Our Tack Pro shares ideas on maintaining your wool pads and SmartPak answers your latest veterinary questions.

We have the latest issue of Roan Horse Today which features the 2019 year end award winners and our Hoof Print in History looks at the late, incredible stallion The Ultimate Fancy.

All this and so much more!!

READ IT NOW





