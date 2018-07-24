Events At The AZ Fall Championship In September
|
|
|
|
|
Here Are Just A Few of the Special Classes
and Events at The AZ Fall Championship
|
|
|
|
|
Join us in ScottsdaleSeptember 19-23
“The Show For Everyone”
• Fantastic Awards •
• Grand Giveaways •
• Awesome Facilities •
|
|
|
|
|
NSBA FUTURITIES
Entry Fee for NSBA Futurities is $50
HUS
2 Yr Old Open Hunter Under Saddle
3 Yr Old Open Hunter Under Saddle
3 Yr Old Non Pro Hunter Under Saddle
Pleasure Horses
2 year old Open Futurity
3 year old Open Futurity
3 year old Non Pro
Trail
3 & 4 Yr Old Trail Futurity
|
|
|
|
|
Amateur Cow Horse Spectaculars
Amateur exhibitors who show in both Cutting and Cow Horse have a shot at the $1000 added Amateur Spectacular, sponsored by Parkinson Performance Horses & Arizona Reined Cow Horse Association or the $1000 added Amateur Boxing Spectacular, sponsored by Bella Vista Ranch and AZRCHA.
|
|
|
|
|
IEA Scholarship
Interscholastic Championship Invitational at the 2018 Arizona Fall Championship show in the North Hall, Sunday Sept. 23 starting at 1:00 pm. There will be three classes of Horsemanship and one Reining class for 6th- 8th grade students. Additionally, there will be four classes of horsemanship and two reining classes for 9th-12th grade students. Each class of the 10 classes will award $1000 worth of scholarships.
|
|
|
VERSATILITY RANCH HORSE
Saturday, September 22 will feature a VRH day with a full slate of VRH classes for AQHA and All-Breed.
|
|
|
|
|
Book Your Hotel
Special rates have been negotiated for Fall Championship exhibitors. There is a hotel to match every tast and budget. Bring the whole family and make it a vacation–there’s plenty to see and do in Scottsdale.
Check out our hotel selection and book soon.
Related Topics: Arizona Fall Championship • arizona quarter horse association
Leave a Reply