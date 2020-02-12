Entries Accepted for March Internet Auction

“Sellers can Market their horses by March 5th in The March INTERNET Auction. Entries are being accepted for the auction now. The March INTERNET Auction is a great marketplace for Pleasure, Halter, All Around, Reining, Cutting, Cow Horse and Ranch event horses, as well as recreational horses. These auctions will feature Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas of all ages and disciplines,” announces Mike Jennings of the Pro Horse Services, LLC.

Bidding for the March INTERNET Auction will open on Monday, March 2nd and close on Thursday, March 5th.

Entries Still Accepted – Enter the March INTERNET Auction by February 17th or until the auction fills. Entries can still be promoted through our extensive email and social media campaign.

Entry Forms for the auction can be found on the Professional Horse Services, LLC website – https://prohorseservices.com/internet-auctions/

Sellers can use the convenient Online Entry form or download a form to complete and return by fax or email. New sellers will find helpful information on the company website’s How To page about taking photos and making videos to make a presentation that will attract buyers. Mike and Stephanie will also help owners determine how to best present their horse.

Early entries in the March INTERNET Auction include these Halter horses: IMA GOLDEN IMAGE (AQHA/PHBA) a 2017 Palomino mare (Image Matters x Shez Pure White Gold) that was the PHBA WORLD CHAMPION Open Weanling Mare and Reserve World Champion in the Amateur with 6 months professional training under saddle, 5 panel N/N; TELAVERSE (APHA/PtHA) this 2015 sorrel overo gelding (Telasecret x LL Fancy Litl Verse) was 4th place 2019 World Champion Youth Aged Gelding with many Grands & Reserves, he has qualified for the APHA World Show in Open, Amateur and Youth Halter, plus he has 90 days training under saddle and is doing well; ENTREPRENEURS ALLURE (AQHA / PHBA) is a 2016 chestnut gelding (Entrepreneurs Touch x Miss Chanel Number 5) with 53 AQHA Halter points, Amateur and Open ROM, that has been professionally trained and shown in Green Hunter Under Saddle plus he is started in Showmanship and Horsemanship, as well as more AQHA, APHA and Appaloosas sired by MY INTENTION, SUCHAN EGO, SECRET GUNFIGHTER and More.

These Western Pleasure, Hunter Under Saddle and All Around horses and prospects are already entered: COUNTRY CLUB COWBOY (AQHA) a 2014 bay gelding (Goodcowboymargarita x Country Club Casual) that is a Point Earner in Western Pleasure and Showmanship; HOT RODDIN MACHINE (AQHA) a 2017 bay gelding (Machine Made x Shea Blaze Of Glory) is a Western Pleasure and All Around show prospect that has been saddled and is ready to start riding; SHES CINCHABLE (AQHA) a 2018 b.m. (Riginal Cinch Brand x Im Purely Perfect) that was the Iowa Futurity Supreme Champion Weanling, winning over $5,500 in Futurities and is enrolled in the NSBA BCF, plus other prospects by HOT N BLAZING and ALLOCATE YOUR ASSETS.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Internet Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas. The Pro Horse Services INTERNET Auction platform has SOLD 2,351 horses for $9,403,550.

To obtain more information about selling or bidding on horses in the March INTERNET Auction contact Professional Horse Services, LLC, by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to https://prohorseservices.com/





