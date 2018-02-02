Eight Reasons to Attend AQHA Convention

American Quarter Horse Association

AQHA is only one month away from hosting its annual Convention in sunny Florida this year March 2-5 in Jacksonville, Florida. AQHA shared eight reasons every AQHA member should attend this year’s event.

Find out why you need to make reservations to attend the 2018 AQHA Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

All American Quarter Horse Association and American Quarter Horse Youth Association members are invited to attend the AQHA convention each year as a way to stay involved with the horse industry, have an impact on decisions, voice opinions and learn new things.

While more than 1,000 members converge on AQHA convention each year, AQHA leadership would love to see an even larger number of members take part in this important event. After all, it’s AQHA members who lead the charge toward changes that make our Association – and our industry – better.

Watch a quick video that explains how AQHA members make requests that can turn into rule changes. You can also watch last year’s version of this video in Spanish.

Here are the eight reasons we hope to see you March 2-5 at the 2018 AQHA Convention in Jacksonville, Florida.

Let your voice be heard. There are numerous opportunities during convention to share your opinions, including at the general membership meeting and in committee meetings. Learn more about how rules are made at AQHA. Even though the deadline to submit rule-change proposals for the 2018 convention was December 31, 2017, your input is encouraged and taken into consideration when decisions are being made. Committee agendas will be available online before the convention at www.aqha.com/convention. Be sure to check out what’s on the agendas for the AQHA standing committees. Special Recognitions. We will recognize the winners of the 2017 Zoetis AQHA Best Remuda and Ranching Heritage Breeder of the Year awards, along with our Professional Horseman and Horsewoman of the Year awards during the general membership meeting on Saturday, March 3. As a reminder, the annual awards banquet has been moved to November 11, 2018, during the 2018 Lucas Oil AQHA World Championship Show in Oklahoma City. Education. AQHA provides numerous opportunities for education and growth, especially for the professionals in our industry, including the Equine Industry Business Workshop and Industry Town Hall Meeting on Friday, March 2. Check out some highlights from last year’s Equine IndustryBusiness Workshop, which included tips about finances, sports psychology, AQHA medication rules and much more. Hall of Fame banquet. This elegant event on Sunday, March 4, honors the inductees to the American Quarter Horse Hall of Fame and is a touching evening of heartfelt stories about the individuals and horses who make a difference in our Association. Read about the Class of 2018 inductees. Involvement. Numerous committees meet during convention, and all AQHA members are invited to sit in on the committee meetings and offer feedback. Only committee members are allowed to vote on actions, therefore we encourage AQHA members to get involved on the committee level. Fellowship. Convention is an amazing reason to dress up and enjoy a stellar event – including great food and entertainment – with fellow horsemen and your friendly AQHA staff. You won’t want to miss a new event this year – Foundation in Paradise, featuring The Bellamy Brothers – hosted by the American Quarter Horse Foundation, on Saturday, March 3. A wonderful escape. AQHA chooses fun locations for its conventions. You’ll probably want to tack on an extra few days for sightseeing and fun with your family. Check out St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, transportation courtesy of AQHA. Local events also include a wine tasting at Morton’s, the Steakhouse, and special spa offers for AQHA members at the One Ocean spa. Read more about these exciting activities.

Mark your calendars now for the 2018 AQHA Convention, March 2-5 at the Hyatt Regency Riverfront in Jacksonville, Florida. Book your hotel room and airport transportation today!

Registration and more details are available at www.aqha.com/convention.





