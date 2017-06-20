Don’t Miss Getting Your New Horse

Press Release

“Bidding closes on June 21 and 22 for the two Internet horse auctions produced by Professional Horse Services, LLC,” announces Mike Jennings of the auction company management team. “The bidding will close on the evening of June 21 for the Annual Halter Broodmare and Prospect Sale, which will include all of the Halter Horses offered in the June Auctions. The second auction is the June INTERNET Auction, which will include the Western Pleasure, English and All Around oriented horses, as well as, the Reining, Ranch Riding and performance horses. Bidding for the June Internet Auction will close on June 22.”

To view the Internet Auction catalogs and register for a bidder’s number go to https://internethorseauctions.com/index.php and select the auction you want to shop.

Once a bidder has created their log in account they will be able to access contact information for the sellers to get more information, schedule a veterinary exam or go see a horse. For more Info on registering to bid and how the Internet Auction Works bidders can go to http://www.prohorseservices.com/Online.php

World Champions, producers, show horses and top prospects are featured in the two June Internet auctions.

Entries in the Halter Broodmare and Prospect Sale include some outstanding mares like Lot No. 2 – ON THE RED CARPET (AQHA) 2005 mare by Mr Yella Fella, AQHA World Champion, Congress Champion, Superior Halter, bred to HEZA SECRET AGENT; Lot No. 4 – MY SWEET INNOCENCE (AQHA) 2007 mare by Coolest, whose foals have won $50,000, 3 AQHA World Championships, 2 Congress Championships, a Breeders Halter Champion and more; Lot No. 1 – TRULY MARILYN (AQHA) 2008 mare by Kids Classic Style, dam of an APHA World Champion and a AQHA Congress Amateur Reserve Champion, bred to KID COOLSIFIED; Lot No. 7 – BARROOM DANCER (AQHA) 2008 mare by Cool Tall One, PHBA Reserve World Champion Producer, full sister to a World Champion, bred to KH MR COOL MAGIC; Lot No. 6 – WHATA MAGNIFICENTHINT (APHA) 2004 overo mare by Magnificent Heir, APHA Superior Halter with 149 points and more.

The first lot to sell in the Halter Broodmare and Prospect Sale is an Animark Pregscan unit. This is an external, A-scope ultrasound machine used for the detection of pregnancy in horses, cows, and other large animals.

Halter Prospects feature Lot No. 8 – LAPORSCHE (AQHA) 2016 mare by Heza Secret Agent, Ready To Show. Nominated to the BHF and eligible WCHA, Elite; Lot No. 3 – EGO CEPTIONAL (ApHC) 2016 mare by Suchan Ego, 4th ApHC World Show, High Placing Appaloosa Open BHF and eligible BHF, WCHA, Big Money and Yellow Rose.

Halter show horses include Lot No. 5 – CLUSERIFFIC (AQHA) 2012 gelding, AQHA Open and Amateur Superior Halter Horse; Lot No. 19 – BOB BOB BOB (AQHA) 2015 staliion by Mr Elusive, Bronze Trophy Level 2 and Level 3 Amateur 7th at the 2016 AQHA World Show and is qualified for 2017.

Selling more Halter Prospects and Broodmares sired by or bred to: I Gotta Cool Secret, Mr Elusive, Telasecret, Very Cool, Suchan Ego (ApHC), IEM The One, Secret Gunfighter, JF Skip N Style, Fearles, PF Premo, Playgirls Conclusion, Valentino, Fearles Te (ApHC), Self Employed, Financial Institution and more

The June INTERNET Auction features some very nice Hunter Under Saddle, Western Pleasure and All Around horses and prospects, as well as, broodmares. Show horses include Lot No. 113 – PRADA N PEARLS (AQHA) – 2010 mare by Coats N Tails, AQHA Open ROM Hunter Under Saddle, 42 Novice Amateur points in 3 events, 2016 Congress finalist, 16.2 hands; Lot No. 114 – Maythehorsebewithyou (AQHA) 2014 gelding by GoodCowboymargarita that is going well under saddle and ready to start his show career and more show horses and broodmares sired by or bred to: Lazy Loper, Luke At Me, Huntin For Chocolate, Good Asset, Natural Iron, Macs Good N Plenty, Kissin The Girls, Foal by VS Code Red, Got Good Charisma and more. Additional prospects can be found that are sired by: Only In The Moonlite, Coats N Tails, Extremely Hot Chips, It’s a Southern Thing, Mechanic, Good Machinery and Ultimately Tuf (APHA).

Reining and Ranch event prospects can also be found in the June Internet Auction featuring Lot No. 102 – JUST A LIL MOONSHINE (AQHA) 2012 perlino stallion by Cowboys Shinin 313, ready to show in Reining and started Roping, 5 panel NN, plus 2 Year-olds by Tinseltown Fly Guy, Heza Hollywood Legend and The Top Secret. Other horses are available for trail riding.

Mike and Stephanie Jennings, of Professional Horse Services, LLC are the industry leaders in Online Auction marketing for Quarter Horses, Paints and Appaloosas.

To obtain more information on the horses offered in the auction or about entering horses in the June Internet Auctions contact Professional Horse Services, LLC. by email Info@ProHorseServices.com or call 855-272-3905. You can also go to www.ProHorseServices.com





