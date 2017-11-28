Donate a Breeding to the 2018 ApHC Stallion Service Auction

Press Release

The Appaloosa Horse Club (ApHC) is proud to once again hold the Stallion Service Auction. Stallion services may be donated online at www.equineauctionexchange.com until December 13, 2017 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time. This year’s Stallion Service Auction will begin on December 14, 2017 and end on December 16, 2017 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The auction is exclusively online at www.equineauctionexchange.com and will feature breeding services from outstanding Appaloosa Stallions and ApHC-approved outcrosses.

Each stallion owner who donates a stallion service to the auction, whose breeding is purchased, will receive a certificate to nominate one foal to the 2019 Stallion Service Auction weanling Incentive classes at the World Championship Appaloosa Show (note class entry fees apply) and future incentive classes for the nominated foal up to the 2021 Two-Year Old Incentive classes. Furthermore, the winning bidder will receive a certificate to nominate the resulting Appaloosa foal to be eligible for the Stallion Service Auction Incentive classes at the World Championship Appaloosa Show. The Incentive classes are offered in Weanling halter, Yearling lunge line, Yearling in-hand trail, halter, hunter under saddle and western pleasure. The World Show Incentive Classes tied to this year’s auction boast payouts of 75% of funds earned through the Stallion Service Auction and 75% of funds earned through paid nominations!

Don’t miss your opportunity to have your next Appaloosa prospect eligible for the prestigious World Show Incentive classes. For more information regarding the Stallion Services Silent Auction, please visit www.equineauctionexchange.com and click on “ApHC Stallion Service Auction.”





