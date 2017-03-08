Do or Do Not

[source: AQHA.com]

Words are extremely powerful, whether they are spoken or in our thoughts. Words move our emotions either toward or away from confidence, focus calmness and, ultimately, success.

You probably have no idea you can heighten or limit your potential performance success with your own words.

An inconspicuous factor is the verb “try.” All of us use that word. In most instances, it’s merely a convenient, subtle excuse to ride poorly. After all, we did “try.” We put on a great, cold exterior that we’re going to “try.” On the inside, we’re hoping no one will notice that we’re not good enough.

If we make some weak external statement of intent, we hope it can make up for what we fear to be the truth.

True champions don’t try, they go expecting to accomplish their goal.





