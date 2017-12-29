Did Your Horse’s Name Make The List?

Since 1999, SmartPak has been on a mission to power healthy horses and happy riders. The company takes pride in getting to know it’s customers – horses and humans – by their first name. As part of an annual tradition, SmartPak is sharing the top 10 names of the horses who receive their supplements in SmartPaks.

Thousands of horse owners have discovered the peace of mind that comes with using custom-made, daily dose SmartPaks, and every SmartPak is as unique as the horse that receives them. With over 200 supplements available, including the exclusive line of SmartSupplements, SmartPaks makes it easy to create a customized supplement program tailored to your horse’s individual needs. Every daily dose SmartPak is custom packed and sealed for freshness, with the horse’s name printed right on the front.

When you order your horse’s supplements in SmartPaks, you’re not only supporting a healthy horse, but you’re earning the added benefits of SmartPerks exclusive savings including special deals, free shipping, and more, for SmartPaks subscribers.

“From our early days of hand-sealing SmartPaks in our founders’ kitchen to today, when we’re lucky enough to serve so many horse owners all across the country, we’ve always been committed to treating every rider like a friend in the barn,” said Sarah Mann, SmartPak’s Vice President of Brand and Customer Experience. “As horse owners ourselves, we know firsthand that being friends with a rider means getting to know their horse, too. That’s why we’re proud to be on a first-name basis with all the horses we’re supporting, as well. The annual list of the most popular names is a fun tradition for us, and we love watching the rankings change year to year. Even more fun is seeing which SmartPak horse names made the list! (I’m proud to report my Cody is ranked #5 overall this year.)”

For the fifth year in a row, “Bella” has consecutively held the top spot, with “Jack” remaining a close runner up in second place. “Charlie” moved up to third, which in return bumped “Buddy” to fourth. “Annie” made a move, hitting seventh place, which is the highest position for that name since entering the top ten lists back in 2013. Both “Rocky” and “Beau” were bumped by Annie, moving down one spot each to eighth and ninth respectively. Finally, “Blue” rounds out the top ten names, making an appearance for the first time since 2013.

SmartPak’s Top Ten Most Popular Horse Names for 2017 are:

Bella Jack Charlie Buddy Cody Max Annie Rocky Beau Blue

