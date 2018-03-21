PRESS RELEASE

LEXINGTON, Virginia—The Delmarva (DPHC), Pennsylvania (PPHC) and Virginia (VPHC) Paint Horse Clubs are coming together to host a new spring Paint Horse show! The 2018 Mid-Atlantic Paint Classic will be held April 7-8 at the beautiful Virginia Horse Center in Lexington, Virginia.

The show committee has worked hard to make sure the show offers something for everyone! Two recent updates include the addition of Youth and Amateur Performance Halter classes (*just approved for early implementation by the Board of Directors at the 2018 APHA Convention) and the addition of a Ranch Rail Pleasure exhibition class open to all with a $10 entry fee to benefit the APHA Capital Campaign for the new office in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards set to open late 2019 (*Ranch Rail Pleasure has been approved as an APHA class starting in 2019).

The Mid-Atlantic Paint Classic will offer expanded Ranch classes, including Ranch Pleasure, Ranch Reining, Ranch Riding and Ranch Trail. In addition, the show offers a wide range of Solid Paint-Bred classes in the Youth, Amateur Walk-Trot, Amateur and Open divisions.

If you’re looking to get qualified for the APHA Open and Amateur World Championship Show or the NSBA World Championship Show, you won’t want to miss the Mid-Atlantic Paint Classic. Offering a full slate of NSBA dual-approved classes, the show can help you get qualified!

Other highlights include:

Welcome gift for all exhibitors sponsored by Boehringer Ingelheim Equine, www.unbridleyourpotential.com

Coffee & Treats sponsored by Perri’s Leather, www.perrisleather.com

Youth Pizza Party on Saturday at 6pm sponsored by Boo Yah Custom Clothing with Q&A with APHA Professional Horseman Amanda Hollinger, www.booyahcustomclothing.com

· All-Breed classes (eligible for PAC credits) – bring your friends who show another breed! This is a great opportunity for anyone to get some show experience in the Coliseum.