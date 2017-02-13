DeGraff Stables Offers Valentine’s Week Special

If you’re looking to book your mare to an amazing stallion this breeding season, here’s a special offer from DeGraff Stables that you won’t want to miss! Book two mares or grab a friend and book together – Both people will get the stallion’s World Show Booking Special!

So, don’t hesitate, you must book by Sunday, February 19th!

Contact us for details regarding our Championship Line Up: One Hot Krymsun, Frosty The Goodbar, iFIESTA FUDGE!, Caribbean Touchdown, Red White N Good, HBF Iron Man, Invite The Artist or DGS IndyGo.

Collections are Monday, Wednesday, Friday or Saturdays are available by appointment. Visit www.DeGraffStables.com , email Robin at robin@whatiwork4.com or call on her cell at 419.573.9098 if you have any questions. We look forward to working with you for that fantastic 2018 Foal!





