DeGraff Stables Offers January Breeding Specials

DeGraff Stables is excited to announce January breeding specials for those interested in breeding to One Hot Krymsun or Red White and Good.

This is a great opportunity to double up on the Krymsun Jet Set breeding that has been a powerhouse bloodline.

Breed your daughters of One Hot Krymsun and Repeated In Red to RED WHITE N GOOD for just $459!

If you’re looking for a great outcross, breed point-earning daughters of Invitation Only to RED WHITE N GOOD for just $459!

The specials don’t stop there. Breed point-earning daughters of A Good Machine, A Sudden Impulse, Last Detail, RL Best Of Sudden, and Zippos Mr Good Bar to the great Leading Sire, ONE HOT KRYMSUN for just $1,559, which is also an amazing deal.

These specials are for fresh semen shipments in North America only.

DeGraff Stables and Bailey Farm couldn’t be more excited about the 2017 breeding season and can’t wait to share it with you! Contact Robin at DeGraff Stables in Port Clinton, Ohio – Cell: 419.573.9098 or via email at robin@whatiwork4.com today!!!





