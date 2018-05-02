Deepest Sympathies as Brad Borton Passes

We are very sad to share the news that Brad Borton has passed on Monday, at just 60 years of age after losing a lengthy and courageously fought battle with cancer.

Brad shared a passion for breeding, raising and showing quarter horses with his wife of 37 years Corrine. In addition to his wife, Brad is survived by a daughter, Courtney (Jonathan) Ament and sons, Brad Jr. and Brent as well as brothers William and Robert. He will be deeply missed by family and friends as well as the horse community.

Brad loved showing and working with young horses and preparing and competing in Longe Line. According to family “Brad had been on the Top 10 Leading Non-Pro Longe Line exhibitors list for the National Snaffle Bit Association for over a decade having won the Tom Powers, Southern Belle Invitation, Reichert Celebration, NSBA’s Breeders Championship and many state futurities and he was Top 10 at the Quarter Horse Congress numerous times. He also served on the NSBA’s Longe Line Committee, charged with the restructuring of the judging of the class. “

Brad’s influence on the industry was not limited to that as a breeder and exhibitor. From 2000 to 2013 Brad served as publisher of The Way to Go magazine, official publication of the NSBA before launching InStride Edition Magazine.

A Celebration of Brad’s Life will be held from 1 to 4 pm, Sunday, May 6, at the Greenview Inn at Eastlyn Golf Club, 4049 Italia Ave., Vineland, NJ. The family will also hold a memorial service in Kentucky in June.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Brad Borton Memorial Fund. Proceeds will be used to fund causes for which Brad was passionate. He was especially determined to encourage new show competitors and specifically, individuals who love to prepare their own Longe Liners so the first will be the Brad Borton Memorial Longe Line Awards to be presented to the highest placing Limited Non-Pro exhibitors in the Non-Pro Longe Line classes at the 2018 Tom Powers Futurity, one of his favorite shows. The first $1,000 has been donated by The Borton Family.

To learn more about Brad’s life please click here.

All of us at PleasureHorse,com and Show Horse Today share our deepest condolences on the loss of our peer and fellow equine media influencer. To his family and friends, you are in our prayers.





