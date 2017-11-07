Deanna Searles Reaches Quarter-Million-Dollar Mark with NSBA Earnings

The National Snaffle Bit Association is pleased to announced that Professional Trainer Deanna Searles, of Scottsdale, Arizona, is the most recent rider to reach the association’s prestigious Quarter Million Dollar Club.

Deanna achieved the career mark in earnings with Best Jazz Album Yet, owned by her husband Jim, at the All American Quarter Horse Congress, where she won the Open and Limited divisions of the Congress Masters Two Year Old Hunter Under Saddle Futurity. She won a total of $15,000 ($10,000 in the Open division and an additional $5,000 for the Limited division win).

“I’m really in shock,” Deanna said after the milestone was recognized during the Congress class. “I had no idea I was even close to that. It’s kind of cool. I’m so honored to be with all the other riders that have been an inspiration to me.”

Deanna was born and raised on a ranch, and today operates Circle S Ranch, an All Around training barn with her husband and fellow trainer, Jim Searles. Deanna has trained and coached numerous AQHA world champions and All American Quarter Horse Congress champions with such horses as Allocate Your Assets, Heza Radical Zip, Majestic Scotch and Just Burning Money.





