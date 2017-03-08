Dana Hokana Shares Turnaround Tips

PleasureHorse.com and Show Horse Today caught up with Dana Hokana while in Vegas for the Silver Dollar Circuit.

In this video Dana shares a great exercise to improve your horse’s turnaround helping you plus those horsemanship and trail spins!

If you are interested in more tips from Dana be sure to read her March article in Show Horse Today on how to “freshen up” your show horse

